Cheryl Gutow, 75, of Franklin, died July 12, 2023.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Gary Berman; grandchildren, Liam and Tallulah Berman; brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Nona Weisberg; nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Mark Rosen, and Ryan and Susan Weisberg; other loving relatives and friends.
Mrs. Gutow was the beloved wife of the late David Gutow; the devoted daughter of the late Nathan and the late Esther Weisberg.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network, 6555 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jewishhospice.org/tribute; Jewish Family Service, 6555 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jfsdetroit.org; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
