Craig Goldberg, 66, of Bloomfield Township, died Aug. 16, 2023.
He is survived by his children, Ari Goldberg, Julia Goldberg and Morgan Goldberg; mother, Jean Cascade; brothers and sisters, Dr. Bradley Goldberg and Hon. Marla Parker, Marshall and Kelly Goldberg, David Goldberg and Sheila Cascade. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Rebecca Goldberg; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Goldberg was the devoted son of the late Milton Goldberg and the late Samuel Cascade; the dear brother of the late Ian Cascade.
Interment was at Oakview Cemetery. Contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 26555 Evergreen Road, Suite 570, Southfield, MI 48076, heart.org/en/affiliates/michigan/Detroit; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2265 Livernois, Suite 410, Troy, MI 48083, detroit@cff.org; or Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network, 6555 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jewishhospice.org/tribute. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
