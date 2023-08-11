Daniel Needle, 36, of Southfield, died July 29, 2023.
He is survived by his mother, Sandy Needle; daughter, Isabella “Izzy”; sister and brother-in-law, Dori and Anders Borgquist; grandmother, Blanche Needle; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mr. Needle was the beloved son of the late Ernie Needle; the dear grandson of the late Philip S. Needle, the late Lois Nisenson and the late Morry Nisenson.
Contributions may be made to Gesher Human Services, (Formerly JVS + Kadima), 29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076, kadimacenter.org; Humane Society of Michigan, 30300 Telegraph Road, Suite 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025, michiganhumane.org; or B’nai B’rith Youth Organization, Philip S. Needle Scholarship Fund, 7115 Orchard Lake Road, Suite 220, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, bbyo.org/donate/michigan. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.