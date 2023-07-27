pickering, david obit 7-27.jpg

David K. Pickering

David K. Pickering, 78, of Detroit, died July 14, 2023.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Pickering; son and daughter-in-law, Geoffrey and Amanda Pickering; daughter and son-in-law, Lesley and Thomas Raleigh; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Catherine Pickering; sister and brother-in-law, Tracie and Martin Berghaus; grandchildren, Darla, Everett and Holden Pickering, TJ and Tillie Raleigh; many loving family members and friends.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.

