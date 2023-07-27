David K. Pickering, 78, of Detroit, died July 14, 2023.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Pickering; son and daughter-in-law, Geoffrey and Amanda Pickering; daughter and son-in-law, Lesley and Thomas Raleigh; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Catherine Pickering; sister and brother-in-law, Tracie and Martin Berghaus; grandchildren, Darla, Everett and Holden Pickering, TJ and Tillie Raleigh; many loving family members and friends.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.