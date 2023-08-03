Davida Cohen, 81, of Oak Park and West Palm Beach, Fla., died July 22, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Irwin Cohen; son-in-law, Rabbi Yisroel Goldfein of Oak Park; brother, Joel Greenberg; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Davida was the loving mother of the late Chanie Goldfein.
Contributions may be made to Yeshiva Beth Yehudah, P.O. Box 2044, Southfield, MI 48037; or Hebrew Benevolent Society, 26640 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI 48237. A funeral service was held at Hebrew Memorial Chapel. Interment took place at Hebrew Memorial Park. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.