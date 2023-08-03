Deanna Rosenberg, 84, of West Bloomfield, died July 24, 2023.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Mervyn Wineman; children, Mark Rosenberg and Paul Sanderson, Gary and Kristine Rosenberg, Darren and Jennifer Rosenberg, Shelly Rose and Dan Huser, Anthony and Baida Wineman; siblings, Lois and Don Yeaman, David Herman, Audrey Herman, Helena and Mike Bengels; grandchildren, Hazel Rosenberg, Veronica Rosenberg, Audrey Rosenberg, Darren Rosenberg Jr., Julia Rosenberg, Elianna Wineman, Isabella Wineman and Marcia Huser; many other loving family members and friends.
Deanna was the loving wife of the late Ronald Rosenberg; mother of the late Steven Rosenberg and the late Lonny Wineman; sister of the late Eddie Gikas Jr. and the late Peter Gikas.
Interment was held at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
