Delores Michael, 96, of Troy, died July 15, 2023.
She passed away from natural causes Saturday, July 15, 2023. Delores was born on Jan. 13, 1927, in Detroit, to Irving and Helen Rubin (who emigrated to the United States from Russia and Lithuania, respectively). She was the younger sister of Norman.
Delores attended schools in the Detroit area and, after graduating high school, she continued her education by taking many college courses in a variety of subjects.
At a USO party in Detroit during World War II, Delores met her future husband, Gerald D. Michael; and they married on Aug. 20, 1946. They remained happily married for 72 years until Gerald passed away on May 17, 2019, from natural causes at the age of 95. Delores and Gerald welcomed two daughters during their long-term marriage, Margery and Nancy Michael (aka Nancy Chamberlain-Strupp). They later became grandparents to Lisa Collinsworth and great-grandparents to Lisa’s son, Tristen. They were also stepgrandparents and stepgreat-grandparents through the marriage of Nancy to Paul Strupp (via Paul’s son, Sean).
Delores was not only a wife, mother, grandparent and great-grandparent, she was also a loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. She adored her sisters-in-law, Anne Rubin and the late Joy Levine; and her late brother-in-law, Israel Levine. She adored all her many nieces and nephews in the Rubin and Levine family. Delores also greatly enjoyed her many, many friends. She was a very loving and caring “pet mama” to her several dogs and cats (most of whom were brought home to Delores by her daughter, Nancy).
Delores was highly intelligent and had a mind for seeking new ideas and adventures. She traveled the world with Gerald many, many times and luckily got to visit most parts of the world at least once, some beloved places, repeatedly. The years of traveling the globe developed in both Delores and Gerald a passion for world affairs; Delores had a deep passion for U.S. and Michigan politics.
During her life, Delores acted as president of the Women’s Alpha Omega organization. She and Gerald were active on a long-term basis in that organization and in the Alpha Omega Players group. With the Players, they participated in many different roles over the years (actor, singer, dancer, writer, co-producer and/or director). Delores always loved to sing, loved to listen to music (and could play the piano). She also loved to dance with Gerald at their many social events; they took years of individual ballroom dance lessons to improve their dance steps and to appear effortless.
Delores was adored during life and will be greatly missed by all those who were lucky to know her during her long life. Her family and friends already miss her and cherish the many memories they have of her. May her soul rest in loving peace.
Mrs. Michael was the beloved wife of the late Gerald D. Michael, DDS; cherished mother of Margery J. Michael and Nancy L. and Paul Chamberlain-Strupp; proud grandmother of Lisa Collinsworth; adoring great-grandmother of Tristen Collinsworth. She is also survived by her stepson and daughter-in-law, Sean and Brenda Strupp and their children; sister-in-law, Anne Rubin, and her children and grandchildren; the children and grandchildren of the late Joy and the late Israel Levine. She was the loving sister of the late Norman Rubin.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C., 20090-6929, aspca.org; International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 2600, Chicago, IL 60602-3356, ifcj.org; Jewish National Fund, 42 E. 69th St., New York, NY 10021, jnf.org; or Detroit Symphony Orchestra, 3711 Woodward Ave. Detroit, MI 48201-2444, tickets.dso.org/support/donate. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
