Diane "Dee Dee" Lynn, 76, of West Bloomfield, died July 15, 2023.

She is survived by her husband Dr. Norman Lynn; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael Lynn, Jeffrey and Paula Lynn; daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle “Micki” and James Rubinstein, Marci and Ryan Gotlieb, Melissa and Jesse Lafer; grandchildren, Brendan and Mari Lynn, Lindsay Rubinstein, Alexis, Joshua, and Zachary Gotlieb, and Jacob and Benjamin Lafer; sister, Lois Verona, brother, David Barr; sister-in-law, Barbara (David) Weiss; many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Diane was the daughter of the late Anne “Gerry” and the late George Barr; daughter-in-law of the late Dorothy and the late Morris Lynn; sister of the late Phyllis (the late Paul) Sislin; sister-in-law of the late Don Verona, the late Phyllis Barr.

Interment took place at Clover Hill Park Cemetery in Birmingham. Contributions may be made to Temple Shir Shalom, the National Kidney Foundation or Heart To Heart Hospice Foundation. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.