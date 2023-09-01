Diane Scholnick, 87, of New York, N.Y., formerly of Birmingham, died Aug. 21, 2023.
She was the beloved wife for 52 years of the late Morton Scholnick. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Mylene Scholnick; daughter and son-in-law, Helaine and Michael Pruzan; Morton’s son, John Scholnick; grandchildren, Andrew Scholnick, Leah Scholnick, Noah Scholnick, Maya Scholnick, Sammie Pruzan and Matthew Pruzan.
Mrs. Scholnick was the devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Isabelle Clark; the loving sister of the late Paula Baril and the late Daniel Clark; the dear sister-in-law of the late Ivan and the late Sandra Scholnick, and the late Sheldon Scott.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association-Greater Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Road, Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033, alz.org/gmc; Jewish Senior Life of Metropolitan Detroit, 6710 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, slmi.org; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
