Doris R. Goldstein, 90, died peacefully at her home on Aug. 7, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif., after a short period of poor health.
Doree grew up in Detroit and raised her family there before moving to Palm Springs with her husband, Alan.
She was predeceased by Alan and their son, Daniel. She is survived by daughters, Linny Frickman and Peg Goldstein; son-in-law, Elmo Frickman; daughter-in-law, Jill Miller; granddaughters, Carrie Van Horn, Ally Frickman, Jessica Goldstein and Elizabeth Goldstein.
Mrs. Goldstein was interred at Desert Memorial Park; Rabbi Richard Zionts officiated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Palm Springs Library, 300 South Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262.
