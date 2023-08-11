Dr. David Jay Torby, 73, of Farmington Hills, died Aug. 1, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joyce Torby; daughters and sons-in-law, Alyssa and Byron Hauck, and Michelle and Michael Doa; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Steve Sobel.
Dr. Torby was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mildred Torby.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to University of Michigan School of Dentistry, Dept. of Orthodontics, 1011 N. University, Suite 1420, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, dent.umich.edu/alumni-giving#giving; SPCA of Southwest Michigan, 6955 W. KL Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 48009, spcaswmich.org/donate; or American Heart Association, 26555 Evergreen Road, Suite 570, Southfield, MI 48076, heart.org/en/affiliates/michigan/detroit. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.