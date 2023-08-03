Dr. Earl T. Hecker, 88, of Bloomfield Hills, died July 22, 2023.
Dr. Hecker is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elaine Hecker; daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy Hecker-Denschlag and Johannes Hecker Denschlag, Deborah Hecker, Susan Hecker, and Jennifer and Timothy Anderson; grandchildren, Joshua and Simon Denschlag, Harrison, Aden and Benjamin Hecker, Isaac Herzenberg, Alex “Trinle” Tsomo, and Jack and Elijah Anderson; great-granddaughter, Sofia Tsomo; sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and Rod Verner; many other loving relatives and friends.
Dr. Hecker was the loving brother of the late Karen and the late Roland Van Fleet; the dear brother-in-law of the late Joseph Cohen, and the late Daniel and the late Gail Cohen.
Interment was at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, woundedwarriorproject.org; the Albert Einstein Discovery Center USA, 39395 W. 12 Mile Road., Suite 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48331, Einstein-usa.center/donate; or Women in Aviation International, Keep Flying Scholarship, 1864 Dayton Germantown Pike, Unit 4, Germantown, OH 45327, wai.org/donate-to-wai. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.