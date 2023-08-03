Dr. Herbert Israel Krickstein, 89, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Grosse Pointe Woods, passed away on July 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on April 28, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, he was the son of Rabbi Joseph and Myrtle Krickstein and the brother of the late Bette Jean (Raymond) Goldblum.
Herb attended the University of Michigan for both undergraduate and medical school. He served as Chief of Pathology and director of labs at St. John Hospital in Detroit and was elected president of the American Society for Clinical Pathology.
His passion for sports began in his youth, playing tennis in high school and even earning a tryout with the Detroit Tigers. He later found joy in coaching and sharing his passion for sports with his children and grandchildren, including guiding his son, Aaron, and granddaughter, Morgan, to successful careers in professional tennis and golf, respectively.
In his later years, Herb dedicated his time to the Morgan Pressel Foundation, honoring the memory of his eldest daughter Kathryn Krickstein Pressel. In addition to his love for his medical profession and sports, Dr. Krickstein will always be remembered for helping others, giving great advice and, most importantly, his love for his wife, Evelyn, four children and beloved grandkids.
Dr. Krickstein is survived by his wife, Evelyn; children, Rachel (Mark) Schulz, Renee (Gary) Kay, and Aaron (Bianca) Krickstein; grandchildren, Morgan Pressel, Madison (Ryan) Kozlowski, Stanley (Rebecca) Kay, Mitchell (Alayna) Pressel, Marissa (Rodrigo) de Paula, Mikaela Schulz, Jade Krickstein, Kendall Schulz and Joseph Krickstein; great-grandchildren, Zayn and Elliott Pressel; niece, Tracey Goldblum; nephews, Philip (Lauren) Goldblum and John (Asmita) Goldblum; many great-nieces and great-nephews.
It is suggested that those who wish to further honor the memory of Herb Krickstein may do so by contributing to the Morgan Pressel Order Foundation at morganpresselfoundation.com/paytribute; or the Parkinson’s Foundation, bit.ly/3XSOSYl I.
Interment took place at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Florida. Arrangements by Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, Boynton Beach, Fla.
