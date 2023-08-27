Dr. Isidore Steiner, 71, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 11, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Bracha Steiner; sons and daughter-in-law, Joshuah and Itta Steiner, Avi Steiner, Aryeh Steiner; daughter, Leah Steiner; grandchildren, Shlomo Steiner, Eli Steiner, Yosef Steiner, Yaakov Steiner, Aron Steiner, Rachel Steiner; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Bracha Steiner.
Contributions may be made to Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network, 6555 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322. A funeral service was held at Hebrew Memorial Chapel. Interment took place at Machpelah Cemetery in Ferndale. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.
