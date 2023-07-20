Dr. Jill Susan Syme, 77, of Bloomfield Hills, died July 8, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Rabbi Daniel B. Syme; daughters and son-in-law, Jennifer and Joseph Cohen, and Elizabeth “Bon” Friedman; grandchildren, Samantha and Matthew Cohen.
She was the devoted daughter of the late Eugene and the late Mignon Kraft.
Contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood, P.O. Box 3673, Ann Arbor, MI 48106, plannedparenthood.org; or American Cancer Society, 20450 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, MI 48076, cancer.org. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
See a remembrance of her life in next week’s issue.
