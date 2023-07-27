“She was unapologetically Jill.”

“Jewish tradition teaches that when the heart is full, the eyes overflow.”

It was a quote Rabbi Daniel B. Syme, rabbi emeritus of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, used to describe his unwavering love for his beloved wife, Dr. Jill Susan Syme, who passed away after sunset on July 8, 2023.

Tears can manifest grief, Syme explained at his wife’s memorial service at Ira Kaufman Chapel, but they can also embrace goodness, caring and love. This feeling, Syme said, embodied his love story with Jill — “his Jill, the woman whom he adored.”

Rabbi Daniel Syme and Dr. Jill Syme weren’t your average love story. The two married later in life, in their 50s, but first met in 1962 at a summer camp conclave of Michigan state temple youth in northern Michigan.

“She was stunning,” Syme recalls. “Breathtaking, with beautiful eyes. I was smitten.”

He wanted to ask her out, but his best friend said, “Danny, she’ll never go out with you.”

The young Daniel Syme didn’t yet have his driver’s license. Jill lived in Huntington Woods, and he lived in a Jewish neighborhood at Seven Mile and Livernois in Detroit.

Reluctantly, Syme listened to his friend, and he and Jill went their separate ways.

As the two grew older, Syme worked in New York City for many years. Jill, meanwhile, was living in California, Pennsylvania and then Baltimore, completing her Ph.D. in psychology.

Ironically, although Syme and Jill had lost touch, he was planning to move to California himself from New York — until his father, the elder Rabbi Syme, called and asked if his son would move back to Detroit to take care of him and his mother, who were in ailing health.

Syme, after some convincing, returned to Michigan for one or two years to care for his parents and joined Temple Beth El, where Jill’s parents, the late Eugene and Mignon Kraft, were members of the congregation.

Eugene Kraft was set to undergo open heart surgery, and Syme went to sit with his wife, Mignon, at the hospital. After 36 years, there was Jill, who had flown in from Baltimore.

Now, Syme had his driver’s license and picking Jill up was no problem. The two exchanged phone numbers, and Syme said to Jill, “I just want you to know that I’m going to marry you.”

Jill hung up on the tenacious rabbi. She had been single for 12 years and had no intention of getting married again after a few marriages that didn’t work out.

Two years later, the pair married and enjoyed 25 years of marriage together — and Syme no longer had plans to stay in Michigan on a short-term basis to care for his parents.

Syme called the 25 years they spent together the “happiest years” of his life. Jill was a gift to him and the world, he said, a blessing.

Dr. Syme was a successful mental health practitioner who helped countless people navigate and heal life’s greatest hurdles. She was an expert in sacred contracts and specialized in relationship issues in family-owned business.

In her role as rebbetzin (rabbi’s wife) at Temple Beth El, Syme pioneered and developed an alternative lay-led service where she wrote and delivered sermons.

Some of the most beloved and cherished topics included “gifts of a broken heart” and “pushing the envelope of our comfort zones,” which resonated deeply with congregants.

Syme was a devoted wife and mother. She was loved by her children, Jennifer (Joseph) Cohen and Elizabeth “Bon” Friedman. She was also the proud grandmother of Samantha and Matthew Cohen.

Still, Dr. Jill Syme wouldn’t have wanted a memorial service full of sorrow, explained Temple Israel’s Rabbi Paul Yedwab, who officiated the service. Instead, she would have asked for a quote to be read from her favorite song, “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

Jill was an “exceptionally strong woman,” Yedwab said. “A survivor. A unique presence.” In life and death, she will survive — “through you and through all of us.”

Yedwab called Jill a “tiny human” with a larger-than-life personality. She was charismatic, direct, funny and smart, and will be remembered by everyone she met.

“She was a force,” he said. “She was unapologetically Jill.”

Those who wish to further honor the memory of Dr. Jill Susan Syme may do so by making a contribution to:

Planned Parenthood, P.O. Box 3673, Ann Arbor, MI 48106. 855-896-4966, www.plannedparenthood.org

or

The American Cancer Society,

20450 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, MI 48076, 248-663-3400, www.cancer.org