Dr. Marvin Novetsky, 82, of Chelsea, Michigan, died July 22, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pam Novetsky; children, Nicole Novetsky, Jason Novetsky and Karen Dublin, Ahvram and Jamie Novetsky; grandchildren, Nathan Novetsky, Morgan Novetsky, Sammy Novetsky, Shayna Novetsky; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Marshall Keys, Marilyn Applebaum and Ron Thomas, Diane Novetsky and Art Guerci-Lena; he is also survived by friends of Temple Beth Emeth and Silver Maples of Chelsea; cousins, Monica Ferri, Linda Mendelson, Don Mendelson.
Marvin was the dear brother of the late Jerry Novetsky.
Contributions may be made to Temple Beth Emeth, Southern Poverty Law Center, U.S. Holocaust Museum, American Jewish World Service or Doctors without Borders. A graveside service was held at Arborcrest Cemetery in Ann Arbor. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.
