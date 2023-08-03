Dr. Ronald Lawrence Bigman, 84, of Lake Worth, Fla., died on July 26, 2023.
His sense of humor, love and generosity will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Carol; children, Amy Bigman (Stefan Gleibermann), Jill (David) Kindy, and Kevin (Debra Goldberg) Bigman. He was the loving Papa of Drew (Emma) Kindy, Lauren Kindy, and Jack Bigman. He will be remembered with love by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Dr. Bigman was predeceased by his son, Craig; his parents, Louis and Anne Bigman; his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Isadore Balan; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Marlene Shiovitz, and Jack and Zelda Shay.
Interment was in Florida. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, a Parkinson’s organization, Congregation Shaarey Zedek of East Lansing or a charity of your choice.
