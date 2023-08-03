Dr. Roslyn S. Fletcher, 99, of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away July 19, 2023.
She was preceded in death by husband, Edward; parents, Haim and Anuta Silber; and brother, Hertzl Silber.
She is survived by daughters, Judith Fletcher (John Rathé), Dr. Deborah Fletcher, and Dr. Carolyn (Kevin) Brochman; grandchildren, Adam Kruma, Zarya Rathé (Chris Wright), Anuta Rathé (Alejandro Ceballos); great-grandchildren, Gwinna and Maia Wright, and Olivia Kuncar; siblings, Leo Silber, Leon Silber, and Edith (Joseph) Bookstein.
Roslyn was born in Daugavpils, Latvia, moving to the U.S. in 1937. She was a graduate of Detroit Central High School, Wayne State University and Purdue.
She raised their children in Cleveland and then Minneapolis and taught chemistry and math at Minneapolis Community College.
After her retirement, she enjoyed a Yiddish literature group and exercising at the JCC. She was in good health until her last few months when, as she often said, she was “long past my expiration date.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.