E.J. Levy, 70, of Bloomfield Hills, died July 31, 2023.
He is survived by his daughter, Alana Levy Goldstein, and her fiance, Joseph Paul; brother and sister-in-law, Rob and Randi Levy; other loving relatives and friends.
Mr. Levy was the devoted son of the late Dr. Stanley and the late Susanne Levy.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, the Miles Alperin Levin Philanthropic Fund, 6735 Telegraph Road, Suite 260, P.O. Box 2030, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303, jewishdetroit.org/send-a-tribute, Attn: Sharon Arthur; Kids Kicking Cancer, 27600 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 220, Southfield, MI 48034, heroescircle.org; or United Jewish Foundation of Metro Detroit, Susanne Jackson Levy Scholarship Fund, 6735 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48301,
jewishdetroit.org/send-a-tribute. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.