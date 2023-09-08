Eileen Letvin, 99, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 26, 2023.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Dana Letvin; daughter, Rosanne Leland; daughter-in-law, Jane Letvin; grandchildren, Michael and Aimee Letvin, Amelia and Jeffrey Blumenthal, Alexander and Kari Letvin, Zachary and Nicole Leland, Gabriel Leland, Serena and Steven Reiley, and Shauna and Douglas Seidlich; great-grandchildren, Eliza and Logan Letvin, Franklin and Violet Letvin, Lilly and Oliver Leland, and Kayla and Lyla Reiley; many loving nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Letvin was the beloved wife of the late A. Eugene Letvin; the cherished mother of the late Bruce Letvin; the dear mother-in-law of the late Sen. Burton Leland; the loving sister of the late Seymour and the late Gertrude Kaplan, and the late Saul and the late Esther Kaplan; the dear sister-in-law of the late Pauline and the late Edward Stewart.
Interment was at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Life of Metropolitan Detroit, 6710 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jslmi.org; Hebrew Free Loan, 6735 Telegraph Road, Suite 300, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301, hfldetroit.org; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
