Eileen Marsha Millstone, 86, of Novi, died Aug. 15, 2023.
She is survived by her children, Michelle (Jason) Marx and Linda (Robert) Fershtman; grandchildren, Brandon Marx, Elyssa Marx, Maya Fershtman and Derek Fershtman; sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Norman Burnstein; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Sharon Block, and Mel and Audrey Bornstein; many other loving family members and friends.
She was the sister-in-law of the late Norman Block and the late Benita Bornstein.
Interment was held at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak. Contributions may be made to Birthright Israel or to the Jewish National Fund. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
