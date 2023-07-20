Ellen Jean Reznik, 93, of West Bloomfield, died July 8, 2023.

She is survived by her sons, Philip Reznik of Wixom, Steven Reznik of West Bloomfield; daughter, Tracey Niskar of Birmingham; grandchildren, Jessica Niskar, Samantha Niskar, Joely Reznik; many loving nieces, nephews, relatives; her adored furbaby cat, Tony.

Mrs. Reznik was the beloved wife of the late Jacob Myer Reznik.

Contributions may be made to Yad Ezra, 2850 W. 11 Mile Road, Berkley, MI 48072; or Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, 1457 Griswold St., Detroit, MI 48226. A graveside service was held at Hebrew Memorial Park. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.