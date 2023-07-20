Ellen Weiss, 85, of West Bloomfield, died July 10, 2023.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Harvey and Terry Weiss of West Bloomfield, Jeffrey and Sari Weiss of Farmington Hills; daughter and son-in-law, Helene and Leslie Kohn of West Bloomfield; sister, Sally Sommerfeld; brother-in-law, Leo Weiss; grandchildren, Daniel Kohn, Erinn Kohn and Matthew Greenberg, Lauren Weiss, Joshua Weiss, Kenneth Weiss.
Mrs. Weiss was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Weiss.
Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Ahm, 5075 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322. A private graveside service was held at Clover Hill Park Cemetery in Birmingham. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.
