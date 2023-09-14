Fern Wallach, 91, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 31, 2023.
She is survived by her children, Lynn Redmond, Bruce and Randee Kumove, Nancy Mason (Sandy), and Beverly and Peter Beckwith; grandchildren, Brittany Kumove and Anthony Chep, Melanie Kumove, Kelly Kumove, Ryan Mason, Michelle and Chad Bourdon, and Brian Beckwith.
She was the loving sister of the late Stanley Aaron; the dear mother-in-law of the late Dennis Redmond.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network, 6555 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jewishhospice.org/tribute. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
