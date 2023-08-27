Gayle Shaw Camden, 77, of Grosse Pointe, died June 27, 2023.
She was born March 8, 1946, to Walter Carlyle Shaw Jr. and Anne Jane Robb. A Daughter of the American Revolution on both her father’s and mother’s sides, she grew up in Pittsburgh, Pa., and spent summers in Chautauqua, N.Y., from the tender age of 2.
Chautauqua was an integral part of Gayle’s life together with Andrew, who became a stalwart, dyed-in-the-wool Chautauquan as well. Arts are one of the four pillars of Chautauqua and certainly were a central pillar for Gayle and Andrew’s life together. They were longtime supporters of the Chautauqua Theater.
After graduating from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1968 with a degree from the School of Interior Design, Gayle worked continuously as an interior designer. She was a professionally accredited member of the American Society of Interior Designers since 1975. She joined the Junior League of Detroit in 1975 as well.
Gayle’s twin passions for design and art are interwoven throughout her life and career like strands of her DNA. She was an accomplished, award-winning interior design professional whose work has been featured in numerous publications. While operating her high-level residential practice, GSC Design Associates since 1979, Gayle avidly pursued her love of art and became increasingly involved in the art world, most notably with the Detroit Institute of Arts. An example of her commitment to doing the best creative work possible and finding the right design is best exemplified when she encouraged a young child to use crayons to create a unique color for her bedroom walls.
Gayle shared a passion for international travel with Andrew; they often visited far-flung, exotic locations, eventually exploring more than 70 countries. Gayle learned to appreciate the native textiles and began to seek them out as another way to experience and explore local culture more deeply. Gayle’s keen eye led the couple to acquire many pieces that were of interest to the DIA curators, causing the Camdens to gradually donate them to the DIA collection.
Gayle was an honorary trustee of the Detroit Institute of Arts and served on the Board of the Friends of Modern and Contemporary Art at the DIA for 35 years. Her involvement in the art world spanned decades, and she served numerous institutions and organizations. She served on the boards of the Downtown People Mover Art Commission, Founders Junior Council DIA, Detroit Artists Market and the American Society of Interior Designers. Gayle was admired, even from a young age, for her style and taste and known for her creativity throughout her life.
Mrs. Camden is survived by her husband, Andrew L. Camden; her sister, Pamela Shaw Morey; her four nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Walter Carlyle Shaw III (“Corky”); and her sister, Deborah Shaw Hiscox.
Contributions may be made to Detroit Institute of Arts-Friends of Modern and Contemporary Art Acquisitions Fund, Attn: Edward Maki-Schramm, 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202, dia.org/support/auxiliary-groups/friends-modern-contemporary-art; Chautauqua Foundation, One Ames Ave., Chautauqua, NY 14722, chq.org/foundation; or Planned Parenthood of Michigan, P.O. Box 3673, Ann Arbor, MI 48106, plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-michigan. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
