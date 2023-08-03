Gerald "Jerry" Alvin Share of Farmington Hills, passed away July 13, 2023, having returned to Metro Detroit just nine months ago.
His daughter Betsy and son David took care of him as his health declined for the last three years.
He loved growing up in Detroit, going to Mumford and then Michigan State. He enjoyed living in Overland Park, Kansas, for the last 30 years.
He leaves behind his daughter, Betsy (Howard) Golan; son, David (Stacia) Share; grandchildren, Micah Joy Golan, Ari Golan and Jordan Golan; his older brother, Robert “Bob” Share; niece, Ruth Share; nephew, Jeffrey Share; great-niece, Jamie Haisma.
To pay tribute to Jerry, contributions to Jewish Family Services of Metro Detroit, the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of one’s choice is suggested.
