Geraldine Lazare, 83, of Farmington Hills, died July 11, 2023.
She is survived by beloved husband, Saul Lazare; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Amy Lazare; grandchildren, Cara Lazare and Jarett Lazare; nieces and nephews, Irv and Marla Shiffman, Gary Shiffman and Frank Kraatz, Bob Furstenberg, David and Ilene Furstenberg, Steven and Karen Furstenberg, Randy Rossman, Cindy and Arnold Wolf, Jill Kaplan, Kenneth and Deborah Kaplan; many other loving family members and friends.
Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Michigan Humane Society or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
