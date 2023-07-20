Gita Raymer, 93, of West Bloomfield, died July 10, 2023.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Leslye and Dr. Lewis Rosenbaum; son and daughter-in-law, David and Tami Raymer; grandchildren, Daniel Raymer, Jordan Raymer, Henry Rosenbaum, Max (Anna Griffis) Rosenbaum and Dr. Samuel (Megan) Rosenbaum; great-grandchildren, Noah, Aidan and Herbert; many other loving family members and friends.
Interment took place at Beth Abraham Cemetery in Ferndale. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
