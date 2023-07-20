Glenn Sikora, 73, of Farmington Hills, died July 10, 2023.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lindsey and Jordan Subrinsky Sikora; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Lindsay Sikora; grandchildren, Claire Sikora and Lincoln Sikora; brother, Howard Sikora; devoted companion, Sharon Frey; many other loving family members and friends.
Interment took place at Beth El Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia.
Contributions may be made to the America Cancer Society. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
