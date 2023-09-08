Harriet Selik, 101, died Aug. 25, 2023.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and worked for Detroit Bagel for decades. Always full of life and with a huge circle of friends, Harriet was active to the end.
Mrs. Selik is survived by her children, Betsy LaFond, Judi Selik, Scott Selik, Joel Selik; grandchildren, Sophie and Sean LaFond; son-in-law, Eric Eicher; beloved nieces, nephews and a huge circle of friends.
She was the mother-in-law of the late Lawrence LaFond; sister of the late Shirley Sonkin.
Interment was at Machpelah Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
