Helene Wegier, 89, of Farmington Hills, died July 22, 2023.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Linda Van Howe (Mel), Susan Blunt; grandchildren, Jenny Leveille, Laurie Hale (Andy), Erin Styron (Andrew), Amelia Van Howe (Robert Vargas), and Chris Van Howe (Urszula Mozurkewich); great-grandchildren, Charlie, Bailey, Callie, Henrik, Cameron and Scarlett; many other loving family members and friends.
Helene was the beloved wife of the late Henry Wegier; sister of the late Maurice Kassovitch.
Interment was held at the Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
