Jack Caminker, 100, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 8, 2023.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Bette Caminker and Joe Craig, and Nori and Dr. David Levine; son, Rabbi Harold Caminker; son-in-law, Lawrence Brown; grandchildren, Adam and Jordana Brown, Deborah Rones, Rachel and Tom Robichaux, Sarah and Matthew Weiss, Leah Caminker, Jennifer and Jacob Sabel, Benjamin and Grace Levine, and Aaron and Alexis Levine; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Chloe, Joseph, Shai and Benjamin Brown, Zachary and Brandon Rones, Arry and Bree Robichaux, Cam and Grey Weiss, Joby, Levi and Kayla Sabel, and Noah and Will Levine.
Mr. Caminker was the beloved husband of the late Eva “Eve” Caminker; the cherished father of the late Marcia Brown; the dear brother of the late Howard and the late Rhea Caminker.
Interment was at Machpelah Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Temple Israel, Brown Family Hebrew Education Fund, 5725 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48323, temple-israel.org/tributes; Karmanos Cancer Institute, Brown Family Cancer Research Fund, 4100 John R, NCO6DS, Detroit, MI 48201, karmanos.org; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
