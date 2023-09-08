Jacqeline Fertell, 92, of Farmington Hills, died Aug. 26, 2023.
She is survived by her son, Eliot Fertell; daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Alan Phillips, Amy and (Mark Ryzyi) Fertell; grandchildren, Joshua (RuAnne) Phillips and Daniel (Felicia) Phillips; many nieces, nephews, other family members and devoted friends of all ages.
Jacqueline was the sister of the late Irving (Sophie) Auslander, Florence (Ray) Perlmutter, Rose Collis and Muriel (George) Tarnoff.
Interment took place at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to Chabad of Commerce or Hospice of Michigan. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
