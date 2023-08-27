James Edward Love, 76, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Detroit, died Aug. 8, 2023.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Love and Randy Wexelman; grandson, Hudson Wexelman; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Barry Lepler. He is also survived by his former wife and his daughter’s mother, Serene “Rene” Love; and his dearest friend, Alan Gottlieb.
Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association-Local Chapter, 20700 Civic Center, Southfield, MI 48076, diabetes.org; Hillel Day School, 32200 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, hillelday.org; or Humane Society of Michigan, 30300 Telegraph Road, Suite 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025, michiganhumane.org. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
