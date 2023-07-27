Jerome Manchel, 98, of West Bloomfield, died July 17, 2023.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly Manchel; son and daughter-in-law, David and Binay Manchel; daughter and son-in-law, Carol Ann and Christopher Gutkowski Barr; loving grandchildren, Michael Barr and Lucy Manchel; sister-in-law, Pearl Manchel; many other loving family members and friends.

Jerome was the brother of the late Frank Manchel.

Interment took place at Machpelah Cemetery in Ferndale. Contributions may be made to the Jewish War Veterans. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.