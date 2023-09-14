Joanne Barker, 85, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 28, 2023.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Liz Barker; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie Basler and Chris Sanderson; grandchildren, Matthew and Morgan Barker, Brooke and Jeremy Ross, Samantha Barker, Alex and Callie Basler, and Gabby Basler; great-grandchildren, Logan Barker and Myles Barker; cousin, Carol Gantz.
Mrs. Barker was the dear daughter of the late Eugene “Uey” and the late Clare Arnfeld.
Interment was at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Henry Ford Cancer Development Office, Dr. Shirish Gadgeel’s Lung Cancer Research at Henry Ford Health, (in memory of Joanne Barker), One Ford Place, 5A, Detroit, MI 48202, henryford.com/development/make-a-gift; please note: within the “Gift Information Section,” change the “Gift Designation” selection to: “Direct my gift to:” and then copy and paste in: Dr. Shirish Gadgeel’s Lung Cancer Research at Henry Ford Health, in memory of Joanne Barker. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
