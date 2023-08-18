Judith Saginaw, 91, of Detroit, died Aug. 7, 2023.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Jerry Saginaw; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Steven and Sherry Saginaw; son, Dr. Michael Saginaw; sister-in-law, Lenore Fell; grandchildren, Greg, Jamie, Aaron, Sara, Josh (Nicole), David (Ilissa); great-grandchildren, Clara, Samantha, Rider, Ryan, Hailey and Brayden; many loving family members and friends.
Mrs. Saginaw was the loving daughter of the late Henry and Mildred Fell; sister of the late Allen Fell. She was predeceased by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sol and Rose Saginaw; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Nate and Sally Saginaw; and son-in-law, Miguel Marrero.
Interment was held at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to Yad Ezra or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
