Karl Eric Hannum, 63, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 20, 2023.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Lori and James Fay; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bruce and Cathy Rosenthal; friends, Dale and Cheryl Brunette; nieces and nephews, Shelby and Michael Ambs, James Rosenthal, Craig and Brooke Rosenthal, Kyle and Crystal Fay, Amanda Brunette, and Kelsey Brunette Fiedler and Carsten Fiedler; great-nieces and great-nephews, Natalee Fay, Liam Fay, Isabelle Fay, Abby Grace Ambs, Miriam Fiedler, Corbin Franklin, Ella Franklin and Brie Rosenthal; many loving friends, colleagues; and his fur baby, Dallas.
Mr. Hannum was the beloved husband of the late Margo R. Hannum; the devoted son of the late Muriel and the late Donald Hannum; the special son-in-law of the late Sallie and the late Sanford Rosenthal.
Interment was at Oakview Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Gecko Initiative, c/o Paige & Company PC, 30850 Telegraph Road, Suite 100, Bingham Farms, MI 48025. The Gecko Initiative is a private foundation established by Karl and Margo Hannum with a goal of helping underserved groups through the acts of giving. The goal is to enrich others in need of empathy, compassion and kindness. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
