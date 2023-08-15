Kenneth Brown, 83, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 4, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shula Brown; sons and daughters-in-law, Lorne and Melanie Brown, and Shaw and Jennifer Brown; grandchildren, Evan Brown, Spencer Brown, Ian Brown and Zoe Brown.
He was the cherished father of the late Wesley Brown; the dear son of the late Wolfred and the late Anita Brown.
Interment was at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association-Greater Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Road, Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033, alz.org/gmc; Zekelman Holocaust Center, 28123 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, holocaustcenter.org/tributes; or Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of Michigan, 25882 Orchard Lake Road, Suite 102, Farmington Hills, MI 48336, crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
