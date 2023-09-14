Larry Megdall, 80, of Bloomfield Hills, died Sept. 6, 2023.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Julie and Lou Rubin, Lori Megdall; brother, Dr. Stuart Megdall; grandchildren, Emily Rubin, Adam Rubin; he is also survived by the extended Halprin family; many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Larry was the beloved husband of the late Carol Megdall; dear brother-in-law of the late Adele Megdall.
Contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD. 20852. A graveside service took place at Clover Hill Park Cemetery in Birmingham. Arrangements by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.
