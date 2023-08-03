Lawrence "Larry" Salba, 83, of Sandy Springs, Ga., died July 20, 2023.
He is survived by his is son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Rachel Salba; daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Craig Garthwaite; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Chuck Taubman; grandchildren, Elias Matan Salba, Gabriel Phillip Salba, Saul Ethan Garthwaite and Evelyn Rose Garthwaite; many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pamela Salba; parents, Elias H. Salba and Stella K. Salba.
A service was held at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, N.J. Contributions may be made to a charity that promotes literacy and reading or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler’s Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
