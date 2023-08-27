Lenore Ketai Stone, 98, of Farmington Hills, died Aug. 10, 2023.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Sanford Baim, Enid and Kevin Check, and Cindy (the late John G.) Walsh; grandchildren, Ben and Lyndy, Rory and Leah, Marni and Jeremy, Matteah, Arielle and Nick, Melanie and Jeff, Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Aidan and Owen, Sydney and Selleck, Kenzi, Kayli and Jaxson; brother, Donald Ketai; many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Lenore was the dear sister of the late Norbert (the late Blanche) Ketai and the late Mitchell (the late Gloria) Ketai.
Interment was held at Beth El Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to the John G. Walsh Scholarship Fund at Michigan State University. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.