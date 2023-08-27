Lillian Radine, 97, of West Bloomfield passed away on July 7, 2023.
Lillian was the beloved wife of the late Harry Radine; and mother of the late Alan Radine.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Sam Barretta; grandchildren, Dana Greenfield, Lauren Greenfield (Corey Weintraub); and great-grandson Noah Hack; many loving nieces and nephews.
Lillian was the loving daughter of the late Nettie and Isadore Rudack. She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Sam and Muriel Rudack, Jay and Connie Rudack; and sister-in -law, Sylvia (Irving) Zaks.
A private funeral was held at Machpelah Cemetery; arrangements were made by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.