Lisa Joy Rath, 67, of Pontiac, died July 6, 2023.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Charles and Fannet Nater, and Andrew Nater; grandchildren, Elliott, Jonah and Levi; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Harvey Blavin; many other loving family members and friends.
Lisa was the sister of the late Robin Rath.
Interment took place at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
