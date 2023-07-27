Louis Kay Katzman, 86, of Bloomfield Hills, died July 17, 2023.

She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Katzman. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Alisa and Jeffrey Ambrose, and Heidi and Henry Wineman; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Heather Katzman, and Steven and Elizabeth Katzman; grandchildren, Michael and Lauren Ambrose, Cortney and Seth Barnett, Shelby Ambrose, Deni and Matt Kibort, Jane Wineman, Jack Wineman, Jordan and Alex Katzman, Rachel Katzman, Adam Katzman and his fiancee, Olivia Paul, Kendra Katzman, Nicole Katzman, Randi Katzman, Noah Katzman, Henry Katzman, Ben Katzman and Harlow Katzman; great-grandchildren, Rose Barnett, Summer Barnett, Mason Ambrose, Alon Dotan, Leon Dotan, and Chloe Katzman; sister, Shirley Gilbert; nephews and nieces, Gary and Charlotte Gilbert, Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, and Jimmy and Debbie Bragman. She is also survived by many loving and devoted caregivers.

Mrs. Katzman was the devoted daughter of the late Manuel and the late Ruth Feldstein; the cherished sister of the late Robert Feldstein; the dear sister-in-law of the late Samuel Gilbert, and the late Ethel and the late Paul Bragman; the loving daughter-in-law of the late Hyman and the late Ida Katzman.

Interment was at Oakview Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Michigan Katzman Family PLS Fund, University of Michigan, 777 E. Eisenhower Pkwy., suite 650, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, give.communityfunded.com/o/michigan-medicine/i/memorials-and-tributes/s/in-memory-of-lois-katzman; or Cortney Gives BAK Foundation, 18540 Hillcrest St., Beverly Hills, MI 48025, cortneygivesbak.com. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.