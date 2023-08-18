Louis Weinstein, 63, of Wyandotte, died Aug. 1, 2023.
He is survived by his children, Gerald Weinstein, and Brittany Weinstein and Jules Fisher; mother, Beverly (Elliot) Rappaport; sister and brother-in-law, Sondra and Ron Ferrar; brother, Richard Weinstein; long-term companion, Barb Friedman; uncles and aunts, Marvin and Eleanor Weinstein, and Sydney and Judith Weinstein; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Weinstein was the beloved son of the late Gerald S. Weinstein.
Interment was at Oakview Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Mati’s Deli-In Support of the Staff, 1842 Monroe St., Dearborn, MI 48124, gofundme.com/f/matisdeli. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
