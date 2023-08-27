Marcy Gruber, of Vernon Hills, Ill., formerly of Huntington Woods, died Aug. 13, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of Al Gruber; loving mother of Alicia “Lee” Galarce and Andrea Hurtado; cherished grandmother of Alexander and Max Galarce; dear sister of Larry (Joann) Davis; dear cousin of Marilyn (Larry) Zimny and David Criz. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew her.
A memorial service was held at Congregation Or Shalom in Vernon Hills, Ill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, heart.org; or Congregation Or Shalom, 21 Hawthorn Pkwy., Vernon Hills, IL 60061, orshalomlc.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals–Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847-229-8822.
