Marilyn June Herman, 86, of Farmington Hills, died Aug. 28, 2023.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Leonard and Shari Herman; daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie (Colin Davies) Herman, Lori and Jim Frye; grandchildren, Erica and Rebecca Nowak; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Everette; sister, Brenda Kaplan; sisters-in-law, Barbara Fink, Mary Ann (Larry) Herman; loving nieces and nephews, Nicole and Jimmy Pollack, Eric and Jennifer Herman, Estelle and Steve Wisniewski, Daryl and Kim Fink, Dale Fink and Joey (Chris Williams) Kaplan; other family members and friends.
Marilyn was the beloved wife of the late Gerald H. Herman.
Interment took place at Beth Tefilo Emanuel Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.