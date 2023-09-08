Marilyn Krohn, 98, of Oak Park, died Aug. 24, 2023.
She was a life-long member of Hadassah and an avid tennis player.
Mrs. Krohn is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Lawrence Krohn, and Stewart Krohn and Yvette Guild; grandchildren, David Ettlinger and Julie Richardson, Jillian and Aaron Pearlman, Adam Krohn, Aaron and Dalila Krohn, and Anthony Atherton III; great-grandchildren, Finley Pearlman, Sabrina Krohn, Sebastian Krohn and Alijah Atherton; sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Stanley Gaines; many other loving relatives.
Mrs. Krohn was the beloved wife for 60 years of the late Martin Krohn; the dear mother-in-law of the late Barbara Krohn; the loving sister of the late Shirley and the late Raymond Greenman, and the late Seymour and the late Anna Freedman; the devoted daughter of the late Ben and the late Dora Freedman.
Interment was at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Florida. Contributions may be made to Hadassah-Greater Detroit Chapter, 5030 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48323, hadassah.org/detroit. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
